4,250 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.93. 269,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

