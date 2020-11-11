Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.92.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $270.03. 816,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,369,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $721.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

