Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,730,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

