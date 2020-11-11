AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $3.04. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 463,829 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

