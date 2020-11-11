AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 600,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,730,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.