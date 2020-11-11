Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 170,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.