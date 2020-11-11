Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 224,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,564. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.21, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

