Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,232,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

