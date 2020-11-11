Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Visa by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 488,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 977,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

