Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $83,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $367.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $379.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

