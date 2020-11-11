Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $218,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.