Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 542.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

