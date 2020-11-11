Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,943 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 689.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $412.94 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

