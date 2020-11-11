Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYND. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.41.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. 104,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $63,962,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.