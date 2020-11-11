Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $178.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.17. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $6,335,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Beyond Meat by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

