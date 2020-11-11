Beyond Meat’s (BYND) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.41.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,601. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

