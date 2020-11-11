Beyond Meat’s (BYND) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.41.

BYND traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. 104,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,601. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $5,557,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

