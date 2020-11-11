Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

