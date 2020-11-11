BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $119.28 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 83692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,881,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

