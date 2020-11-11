Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $3.33. Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

