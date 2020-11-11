Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.44 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. 74,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

