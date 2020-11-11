Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.60

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 3636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.