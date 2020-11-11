Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $16.44. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 546,091 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. First Command Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.