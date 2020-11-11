Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $14.44. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 12,757 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $8,044,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

