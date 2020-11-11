CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,809,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after buying an additional 385,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 1,221,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.