Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,407,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 182,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 32,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 697,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910,546. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

