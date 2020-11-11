Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.49

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.