Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.49

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit