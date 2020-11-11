Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Gap Down to $137.07

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.07, but opened at $125.84. Coherent shares last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coherent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

