Critical Comparison: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) & IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.53 -$26.43 million N/A N/A Mastermind $3.95 million 2.14 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85%

Summary

IDW Media beats Mastermind on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

