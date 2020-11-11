Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 15444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,158,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,028,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cronos Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

