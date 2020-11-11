CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 238,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

CVS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 224,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,540. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.