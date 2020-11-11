Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.79

Nov 11th, 2020

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $2,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

