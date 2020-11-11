Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of EBMT opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

