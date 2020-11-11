Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,434. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

