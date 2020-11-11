Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $3.04. Emerald shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 1,080 shares traded.

EEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerald presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 46.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 59.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

