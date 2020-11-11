Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $8.13. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 616 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.