Equinor ASA Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

