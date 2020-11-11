Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2507 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

