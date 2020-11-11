Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $12.93. Eventbrite shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after acquiring an additional 545,194 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 270,293 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

