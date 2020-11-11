Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.63. 9,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,631. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,007 shares of company stock worth $23,419,930. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $987,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

