Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.73. Express shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Express by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

