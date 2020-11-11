Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.73. Express shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Express by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter.
About Express (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.
