Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 18,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,171. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.79. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

