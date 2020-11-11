Financial Analysis: HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for HF Foods Group and The Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group -65.75% -1.05% -0.64% The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Foods Group and The Alkaline Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $388.16 million 0.97 $5.89 million N/A N/A The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 2.11 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.97

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats The Alkaline Water on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States. The company offers approximately 1,500 products ranging from perishable produce to takeout food packaging materials for its clients. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities. The company has 14 distribution centers with a fleet of approximately 340 refrigerated vehicles serving approximately 10,000 Asian restaurants. It also provides design and printing services, as well as trucking services. In addition, the company rents warehouse facilities. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.