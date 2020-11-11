First National Trust Co Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

