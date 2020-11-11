First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 124,375 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

