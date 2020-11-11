First National Trust Co Has $283,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,988,000 after buying an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after buying an additional 448,813 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

