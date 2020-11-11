First National Trust Co Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.