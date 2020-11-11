First National Trust Co Has $370,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

