First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.