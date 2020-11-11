First National Trust Co Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $311.46 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.01 and its 200 day moving average is $290.82.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

